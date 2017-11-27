A prospective new home for the Regina Police Service will take top billing at November's Regina City Council meeting.

Earlier this month, the city announced its plans to spend $37 million on the project, which would move the police from its current headquarters to the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building, right across the street.

The provincial government has already given its approval to sell the building and land to the city for $16.25 million. Another $21 million will be spent to upgrade the building. At the announcement, a police spokesperson called the arrangement cost-effective, saying it would be significantly cheaper than building a new headquarters.

The money would be drawn from city reserve funds.

If approved, police hope the new headquarters will allow most of its personnel to operate at one spot. Right now, the 575 sworn and civilian personnel who work for the Regina Police Service are at several locations.

Not everyone is in favour of the project. A representative from Colonialism No More is scheduled to address council, stating the group's wish that more money be spent on crime prevention and its opposition to the closure of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company.

City council still needs to approve the sale before it becomes official. Police wouldn't move into their new location until 2019.

Glockenspiel restoration

City council will also be considering a motion to spend $350,000 on restoring a glockenspiel that once sat in Victoria Park.

The glockenspiel was removed from the park in 2010 during the construction of City Plaza and has been out of service since.

The new monument would also feature a three-sided clock as well as the purchase of a new controller and clappers.

The glockenspiel was removed in 2010 for renovations to Victoria Park and the construction of City Plaza. The removal of the installation was not part of original plans. (Vincent Good)

Restoration was originally pegged at $450,000, but that number was reduced when a report recommended replacing the instrument's granite base with architectural concrete.

Administration has also suggested volunteers could step forward and polish the bells, eliminating the need to have them serviced as a cost-saving measure.

Capital Pointe questions

As well, Councillor Bob Hawkins is asking for more information on the Capital Pointe project.

The 26-storey condominium and hotel project has been delayed for years, and is currently a gigantic hole at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street.

Hawkins is asking the city what it is doing to monitor construction activity at the site. He is also asking what the city plans to do if construction does not begin by April 15, which is when the building's foundation and site services permit expires.

In September, city administrators acknowledged residents' frustration on the project's delays, and said the site is being inspected on a regular basis.

A representative for Fortress Real Developments said that it had experienced delays due to ground conditions and weather conditions in early 2017.

The Capital Pointe project has been in the works since 2010. The company still expects occupancy to begin in 2019.