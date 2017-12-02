Shannon Wilson has been missing since Nov. 25. (Submitted by Regina Police Service)

The Regina Police Service is asking for help in finding 14-year-old Shannon Wilson.

She was last seen on the 100 block of Thomson Avenue in Regina at around 7:50 p.m., on Nov. 25.

Wilson is about five feet five inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and may have dyed green hair, though she often changes her hair colour.

Because she is only 14 years old, she is considered to be vulnerable.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Shannon Wilson's whereabouts to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or your local law enforcement agency.