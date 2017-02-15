A 27-year-old man from Carrot River, Sask., is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and refusing to stop for police.

On Sunday afternoon, Regina police received a call from the RCMP, saying a Honda Civic had evaded police in Assiniboia, Sask., and Moose Jaw, Sask., and was heading toward the city.

Once the car hit Regina city limits, police began to track the car. Eventually, it was found abandoned in an alley on the 2800 block of Wascana Street.

One of the people in the car was caught right away. The other was tracked by a canine team and found in a nearby backyard.

The driver of the car had his licence suspended and appeared to be drunk when he was found by police.

The 27-year-old has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.

He'll make his next court appearance next month in Regina provincial court.