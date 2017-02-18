The Regina Pats will host the 100th edition of the Memorial Cup in 2018.

The Canadian Hockey League made the announcement Saturday.

The Hamilton Bulldogs and Oshawa Generals also bid for the event.

The 2018 Memorial Cup will feature the Pats along with champions of the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from May 17-27, 2018.

It's the first time Regina has hosted junior hockey's national championship since 2001. Regina also hosted the 1980 event with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Pats are the league's oldest franchise after beginning play in 1917 and have competed in a record 12 Memorial Cup championship games, winning in 1925, 1930 and 1974. The Pats are celebrating their 100th anniversary next season.

"The 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup and the celebrations around this centennial event will truly capture, preserve, and enhance the legacy of one of the most prestigious trophies in all of sport while honouring the brave men and women who served and continue to serve our country," CHL President David Branch said in a statement.

The Windsor Spitfires are hosting this year's tournament from May18-28.