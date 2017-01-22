People came together in Regina's downtown Sunday to show support for Jallikattu and the thousands of people in southern India protesting the ban against it.

"I wish I was in India right now. I would be right there in the protest," said Ameerudeen Najumudeen, organizer of the rally in Regina.

The practice was banned by India's top court in 2014 and involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to grab it and ride it.

Najumudeen said the ban was a result of organizations having the wrong perception of the sport.

"This is a process in which they select the most viable bull," Najumudeen explained, saying it was important to not only Tamil cultural heritage, but its agriculture.

Organizer Ameerudeen Najumudeen said Sunday’s protest didn’t just rally for Jallikattu, it protested the suppression of culture. (CBC)

Bulls that would win would be the ones used for breeding. Najumudeen said there are some small farmers in India who continue to rely on strong bulls for their farming.

Najumudeen said Sunday's protest didn't just rally for the practice, it protested the suppression of culture.

"It feels good to know that all the Tamilians all over the world unite for a common cause."