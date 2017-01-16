Regina police are looking for information after a home was shot at early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of York Street at 4:32 a.m. CST after someone reported their house had been shot at.

While police were given a description of a suspect vehicle, officers couldn't track it down.

A bullet was found at the scene, along with bullet holes in a window of the home.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the gunfire is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.