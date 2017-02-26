A multi-agency investigation is underway after one man died in a Regina house fire Saturday night.

The fire on the 1700 block of Connaught Street was reported to police at about 11:30 p.m. CST.

Regina firefighters extinguished the fire and found a man with burns at the residence. Emergency medical workers attended to the man but he was confirmed to have died at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Coroner will investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Regina Fire and Protective Services are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Police will investigate whether there was any criminal element to the blaze.

Police said the man's name would not be released at this time because his next-of-kin had not been notified.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.