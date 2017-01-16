Hundreds of small businesses got the chance to take part in a workshop in Regina to learn how to make the most of their presence on Facebook.

The free Boost Your Business workshop took place Monday, offering presentations and education on how businesses can socialize online with their clients.

Kevin Chan, head of public policy for Facebook Canada, said 450 small businesses were welcomed to learn.

"[We] connect with them and share best practices with them about how to grow their businesses on Facebook."

A presentation from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner encouraged small businesses to demonstrate that they have good privacy practices, which sends the message that they’re good to do business with. (CBC)

Presentations gave information on functions of Facebook, like Facebook live and the importance of using video to drive engagement.

Chan said sometimes it's best for businesses to share what they can of what's happening behind the scenes, like a restaurant that shows off its kitchen in a video.

"People love authentic content. They want to see what you're really about."

The importance of privacy was another part of what was presented to the crowd, thanks to a presentation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Brent Homan, director general of PIPEDA investigations, said small businesses should demonstrate that they have good privacy practices, which sends the message that they're good to do business with.

"Canadians more than ever care about what happens with their privacy."