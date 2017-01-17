Regina Exhibition Stadium, home to Agribition, will be torn down starting this afternoon.

An almost 100-year old building with an important past is coming down in Regina today.

Regina Exhibition Stadium, also known as Queen City Gardens will be torn down this afternoon. The structure was built in 1919 and has hosted everything from the Beach Boys to Johnny Cash.

"Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, the Everly Brothers and Paul Anka were among the acts that played here in the Show of Stars tour in 1957 and 1958," said Mark Allan, Regina Exhibition Association Limited President and CEO in a release. "The building has served our community well for nearly a century."

The building is perhaps best known as the home of Agribition, and hosted the Regina Pats until the Agridome was built in 1977.

Exhibition Stadium and the remaining half of the Winter Fair building need to be torn down to make room for the new International Trade Centre project. The $37 million facility will open in November and will attach all buildings at Evraz Place (except the new Mosaic Stadium). Organizers say it will become the largest interconnected event complex in Canada.

Days are numbered for Exhibition Stadium2:14

"People have many fond memories of events in Exhibition Stadium," said Allan. "So, today is a bittersweet occasion, but the opportunity the new facility brings is exciting."

Demolition is expected to start at 2 p.m. CST today.