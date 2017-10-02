About 100 people gathered outside Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale's office Monday to protest the tax changes proposed by the Liberal government this summer

The protest, organized by the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, attracted members of the business community.

"This is not a natural thing. I've been in this job eight years, and this is the first time we've ever done any kind of rally," said Stu Niebergall, CEO of Regina and Region Homebuilders' Association.

Niebergall worries the members of his organization will be affected by the tax changes which many believe will hurt private corporations.

Those protesting contend the proposed changes will affect most privately-owned corporations in Canada.

"We've had hundreds of comments from our members related to this," said Niebergall, who joined the protest on the last day of public consultations.

Constituents protested outside Ralph Goodale's office Monday. (CBC)

'We'll work very hard to get this right'

Ralph Goodale was not in his office Monday, but did provide comment to CBC News.

He calls the consultations "genuine and far-reaching," and "especially helpful in identifying possible unintended consequences."

"Tax policy is a complex field. We'll work very hard to get this right — especially for the middle-class, small businesses and farmers," said the statement, in part.

Stu Niebergall, president of the Regina and Region Home Builders' Association: 'We’ve had hundreds of comments from our members related to this.' (Radio-Canada)

Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau has called the current taxation of private business "an unfair playing field" with loopholes that benefit business owners.

The Liberals' three-part plan will seek to do away with incentives that allow small businesses to shift income to family members with lower tax rates. It will also limit private corporations' abilities to make passive investments in stocks and real estates, and the third would make it more difficult to convert a corporation's regular income into capital gains, which tend to be taxed at a lower rate.

"During the quieter or softer times, our members get by," said Niebergall

"Often their profits they make during the good times need to be nestled away to carry them through quieter times."

He believes the changes will limit his members' ability to invest in future projects.

Further consultation needed: critics

About 100 people rallied outside MP Ralph Goodale's office in Regina Monday morning to oppose proposed changes to the taxation of small businesses in Canada. (Radio-Canada)

"Businesspeople are not protesters, but a lot of people did come out today," said chamber of commerce CEO John Hopkins.

"I have never, ever seen people so upset in my entire career."

Much of the displeasure focuses on consultation, according to Hopkins.

Oct. 2 is the final day of consultation for the proposed changes.

"Hence the call for more consultation instead of shutting it down today," he said. "Not 75 days in the middle of summer, in the middle of harvest."

Trent Fraser runs a consulting firm in Regina called Fraser Strategy Inc, which does work in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

He also takes issue with what he sees as a short consultation period and the characterization of businesspeople as "tax cheats."

"We don't have paid vacations, we don't have pensions. There are a lot of things small businesses do to make our living, and they employ a lot of people," said Fraser.

He doesn't think he will have to let any employees go to stay afloat, but will be "trying to find more work and increase our revenues."