The number of people claiming refugee status at Saskatchewan's borders spiked last year.

Twenty six people made claims at Saskatchewan's land border in 2016, according to figures provided to CBC News by Canada Border Services Agency. That's up from two in 2015, and three the year before that.

The numbers don't include those who make their claims in other parts of the province.

The refugee numbers were already on the rise before U.S. President Donald Trump drastically tightened refugee rules there. Trump's executive order freezes refugee applications and restricts arrivals to the U.S. from several mainly Muslim nations.

Numbers for 2017 aren't yet available.

Jhaldair Roy of Southeast Newcomer Services said Estevan, Sask., typically sees newcomers from Ukraine, the Philippines and India. Roy said they haven't seen anyone in their office yet fleeing the new U.S. regulations.

"I would presume most people would be headed for the bigger cities. But yeah, as of right now, we haven't had anyone come into our office, not to say that it doesn't exist," Roy said.

CBSA officials said they won't speculate on the cause of the spike in claims.