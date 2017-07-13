RCMP have arrested two teenagers and are searching for two more after a police truck was hit in North Battleford, Sask.

On Monday, police tried to stop a Ford F350 truck after it drove through an intersection without stopping. While it initially stopped, the truck suddenly reversed, smashing into the front end of the police vehicle.

The truck then sped off. Police chased after it, but eventually called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

The truck was later tracked to an area west of the city. Police laid out tire deflation devices, but they couldn't stop the vehicle.

Everyone inside the stolen vehicle ran out after it got stuck in a steep ditch. A police dog managed to track two of the teens down, but two others were able to escape.

Police said the truck had been stolen earlier that day. The keys had been left inside.

RCMP said they've been able to identify the two other teens and warrants have been issued for their arrest. They cannot be named, though, because they are minors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP.