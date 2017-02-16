Warman RCMP are searching for two 15-year-old boys who went missing this week.

Brayden Halkett went missing Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen leaving a home located between Martensville, Sask., and Warman, Sask., at around 5:30 p.m. CST.

He's five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black hat, blue DC jacket, maroon hoodie, and black and white shoes.

Halkett may have travelled to Saskatoon, although this hasn't been confirmed.

Warman police are also searching for 15-year-old Janomie Desmeueles. Desmeueles was seen leaving a home between Martensville and Warman at around 8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday night.

He's around five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and may be wearing glasses. A recent photo of him isn't available.

He's been known to frequent Regina, Saskatoon and North Battleford, Sask.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teens is asked to call the Warman RCMP.