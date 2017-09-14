Police are searching for a man from northern Saskatchewan in connection to an abduction case.

RCMP in Buffalo Narrows are searching for 24-year-old Lyle Jacques Chartier who has been charged with abduction, extortion, uttering threats, taking an automobile without consent and impaired driving.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on Sunday involving the man's girlfriend and children.

Officers couldn't find Chartier and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.