RCMP have found a 76-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday.

Police said he may have been confused and disoriented, and were concerned for his well-being. He was carrying U.S. identification from California.

The man was last seen driving eastbound in Maidstone, Sask., around 3 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Maidstone is located 220 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.