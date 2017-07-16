The Saskatoon RCMP says a crop-dusting aircraft crashed in a rural area north of Aberdeen, Sask., Saturday afternoon.

The force said it was only notified of the incident on Sunday.

The 25-year-old pilot, who was the only person in the plane, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance for treatment.

The RCMP is investigating the incident with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The Saskatoon RCMP said it will be available on Monday to answer questions about what happened.