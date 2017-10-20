RCMP in La Ronge are doing their best to crack down on bootlegging. One of the ways they are doing this work is with targeted enforcement blitzes.

This week, a policing team in the northern community conducted its third blitz. RCMP managed to check some 600 plates with an automated licence plate screener.

The end result was three charges for bootlegging. Police seized $3,550 worth of alcohol.

Police also seized some vehicles, and issued a number of other traffic tickets.

A sergeant in the La Ronge RCMP detachment told CBC News that he applied for money to help pay for these special enforcement efforts a year ago, adding that there has been a noticeable decrease in calls for service, and much positive feedback from the community.

RCMP said that they will be conducting similar crack downs in various northern communities throughout the year with the intent of stopping bootleggers.