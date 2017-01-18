The RCMP is asking people on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation to be ready to leave their homes in a hurry.

Police are at the scene of what they describe as an incident, but offered no other details.

In a news release, RCMP said there is no imminent risk to public safety.

Still, classes have been canceled at the local school, and residents are being urged to follow police instructions just in case they have to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

The RCMP also asked that the public and the media stay away from the community, and to refrain from using social media to post details about where police or their vehicles are located. People in the community are being asked to watch for road blocks.

Police said they will send updates when the situation changes.

The Big Island Cree Nation is north west of Meadow Lake, near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.