RCMP say "a number of suspects" have been arrested after what they are only describing as an "incident" on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation, Sask.

Police say there will be a continued RCMP presence at the scene of the incident.

A news release indicated there was no imminent risk to public safety.

Still, classes were canceled at the local school, and residents were urged to follow police instructions in case they had to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

The RCMP also asked that the public and the media stay away from the community, and refrain from using social media to post details about where police or their vehicles are located. People in the community were asked to watch for roadblocks.

The Big Island Lake Cree Nation is northwest of Meadow Lake and approximately 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.