RCMP have just scaled back their massive security presence from the North Battleford provincial court building just hours after the family of victim Colten Boushie told the CBC the operation was "intimidating."

An emailed statement from the RCMP said the heavy security was "not intended to send any message." No explanation was offered for the change Late Tuesday afternoon.

"Public safety is our number one priority. Situations are assessed and resources are deployed accordingly in order to ensure public safety. We then evaluate and adjust those resources as the situation dictates," said the email.

The blockades and cruisers with lights were removed, and far fewer RCMP are patrolling the grounds and hallways.

Earlier in the day, Boushie family members said the massive RCMP security presence at the North Battleford, Sask., courthouse for the Gerald Stanley preliminary hearing sends the wrong message to residents and potential jurors, says the family of Colten Boushie.

They say it's another example of poor communication and the mishandling of the case by RCMP.

"Protecting who, and from what exactly? That's not clear to us, especially with the history my family's had thus far with the RCMP," Boushie's cousin Jade Tootoosis said outside court Tuesday.

Colten Boushie's cousin Jade Tootoosis questions why there is a heavy police presence during the preliminary hearing of Gerald Stanley when they could be policing rural areas instead. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Stanley, a Biggar, Sask.-area farmer, is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 9, 2016, shooting of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation man. Details of preliminary hearings are banned from publication.

Tootoosis said rather than being at the hearing, RCMP should be out policing "farmers with firearms," a reference to a Facebook group of rural Saskatchewan residents.

"They should be addressing that, not being here and kind of intimidating my family, witnesses walking in or potential jurors that are driving by. What kind of message do they think they're sending?" Tootoosis said.

"It doesn't make me feel well."

No large gatherings

The hearing is due to wrap up Thursday. Judge Bruce Bauer will then decide whether there's enough evidence to order a full trial, possibly with a jury.

The case has drawn national attention and become a lighting rod for race relations in the province.

There is no sign of the hundreds who gathered, chanting "justice for Colten" at Stanley's bail hearing several months ago. The atmosphere in the courtroom has been emotional but respectful, with Stanley and Boushie supporters sitting on opposite sides.

Though the scene is quiet, security is sizable. Multiple manned RCMP cruisers with flashing lights are parked behind barricades at either end of the courthouse road, a main thoroughfare in the heart of downtown North Battleford.

More than a dozen uniformed officers patrol the grounds, the halls and the courtroom. Extra court security has been brought in to operate the metal detector and frisk those attending.

Lawyer Chris Murphy says the police presence is sending the wrong message to the community. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Boushie family lawyer Chris Murphy, a Saskatchewan native now working as a criminal lawyer in Toronto, said he's never seen anything like this.

"I'm just concerned the security is potentially sending the wrong message to the community. Potential jurors are passing this courthouse every day ... It looks like this block is on lockdown," Murphy said.

Murphy and Boushie family members have taken exception to RCMP actions at several points in the case, from the initial news release about the shooting — which some felt blamed Boushie and his friends — to the failure to secure key evidence such as the vehicle involved.

Stanley's lawyer, Scott Spencer, said Monday he's glad to see everyone acting respectfully. Both sides say they simply want the truth to come out.