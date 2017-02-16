Three men have been arrested after organized crime units descended on a small town Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit arrested three men in the Stoughton, Sask. area, 60 kilometres east of Weyburn.

The police team included Emergency Response Teams from Regina and Manitoba, RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime officers, canine units, as well as officers from Weyburn, Estevan, and multiple area detachments.

Police surrounded a home on the 300 block of Forget Street and searched a farm northeast of town.

No shots were fired in the incident.

It's not clear whether any charges have been laid yet.