A Saskatchewan Mountie has pleaded guilty to one count of assault after an altercation with two teenagers during an arrest in Warman last winter.

Cpl. Dean Flaman was charged last August with two counts of assault. In Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday, one of those counts was stayed, but Flaman pleaded guilty to the other, according to court records.

At the time the charges were laid, RCMP said the altercation took place in February 2016 while Flaman was investigating a suspicious people breaking into cars in Warman.

Mountie accused of assault following altercation in Warman, Sask.

Two youths were seen fleeing the scene, RCMP said, and the altercation with Flaman took place during the arrest.

"The altercations took place between one of the on-duty members and the two male youths at separate times," RCMP said at the time.

Flaman had been suspended with pay while the investigation.

So far it's unclear if or when he will be returning to work.

He is due back in court June 6 for sentencing.