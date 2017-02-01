An RCMP officer with 20 years on the force has been charged with impaired driving.

Early Sunday morning, RCMP in Canora, Sask., received an erratic driving complaint.

Eventually, they pulled over and charged Terence Wilson, an RCMP sergeant with the Kamsack detachment. He was not on duty at the time.

Wilson has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving over .08.

The sergeant has been suspended with pay and an RCMP code of conduct investigation has been ordered.

Wilson will be back in court next month.