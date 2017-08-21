Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who walked away from Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford on Saturday night.

Carlin Bear is a committed patient at the mental health facility. He didn't come back after a 30 minute absence on the hospital grounds at around 10 p.m. CST.

While RCMP don't believe Bear poses a direct threat to the public, police say he shouldn't be approached. He is originally from the Big River First Nation.

Bear is described as 5'10", and weighs 165 pounds. He was last wearing a black Under Armour sweater with camouflage markings on the chest and hood, dark pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.