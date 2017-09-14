The RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old child into a van in North Battleford, Sask., Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man offered the child a ride home in his white van and that when the child refused, the man asked the child for his home address and phone number.

The child got scared and ran home, according to an RCMP press release.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. CST on 92 Street.

The adult man is described as being Caucasian, in his late 30s to early 40s, with brown hair, a moustache and wearing a red hat, grey pants and black shoes.

The RCMP is asking people who recognize the man to call the police immediately and not approach the man directly.

People can call in their tips to the Battlefords RCMP detachment at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).