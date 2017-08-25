Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month.

Monica Bird was last seen at a home in Rosthern on July 10. RCMP learned about the disappearance August 14.

Bird is five feet three inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She has a flower tattoo on the back of her shoulder.

Police believe she may be in the Prince Albert, Weyakwin or Saskatoon areas.

Anyone with information on Bird's whereabouts is asked to call Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or call your nearest police service.