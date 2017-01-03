James Ratt wants to know what happened to his brother.

Eric Ratt, 58, went into the bush near Zimmer Lake, Sask., on Oct. 19, 2016, to go trapping. He never returned.

Eric's family reported him missing Dec. 3 after he failed to pick up supplies from a pre-arranged location. He was travelling light when he went into the bush: A packsack, tea pail, cooking pot, .22-rifle, machete and bow. He was some 600 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band, of which Eric is a member, and the RCMP have been searching for the trapper. On Friday, four dogs and eight handlers from the Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association from Edmonton volunteered their time as well.

And this weekend, James joined searchers scouring the forbidding terrain around Key Lake. He described the small trees and high hills, the bogs and other waterways.

"Very, very hard to locate something up there because of the area: Where do you look? I mean, where do you start looking?" James said.

Eric grew up trapping and intimately knows the area around Key Lake, his brother said. At the same time, it had been about 15 years since he worked a line.

"All of a sudden he decided to go back up there," James said.

His appreciation of his brother's bush skills are offset by his knowledge of the myriad things that can wrong in the woods. The potential for disaster is compounded when the trapper is alone, he said.

An earlier search led to the discovery of Eric's canoe on the shore of Highrock River, with some supplies inside.