Potential successors to Sask Party leader and Premier Brad Wall agree: the fix to the flooding in the province's Quill Lakes area should be based on science.

The near-identical pronouncements come in the wake of a dispute, headed for the courtroom next week, about whether Wall's government should have ordered an environmental impact assessment for a plan to redirect water from the flood-prone area.

Critics and skeptics of the government have said that decision robbed the project of a rigorous, scientific analysis.

The five candidates to succeed Wall took part in an agricultural-themed leadership forum in Regina last week. The forum was organized by groups such as the Saskatchewan Farm Stewardship Association.

Each candidate was asked whether, if they become premier, they would say the Quill Lakes flooding was caused "primarily by extreme weather events and not the fault of the region's farmers."

The question spurred broad responses about what should be done about flooding in Quill Lakes and other areas.

First up was Scott Moe, who didn't directly answer the original question about the cause of the flooding.

Candidates running for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party have differing opinions on what should be done at the Quill Lakes. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

"We need to work at the local level to ensure that we come up with the very best solutions, if there are any, and to look at those through a science-based approach," he said of Quill Lakes.

While he acknowledged the options being looked at by the Quill Lakes Watershed Association, he added, "There's a number of things that need to be looked at through a science-based lens to ensure that we're not just moving the problem from one area to another."

Downstream residents have reacted with concern to the association's proposal to build a channel redirecting water from the Quill Lakes area downstream to Last Mountain Lake.

Tina Beaudry-Mellor said she wouldn't make that specific statement about the cause of flooding because she believes illegal drainage, and not just precipitation, are to blame, calling the government's existing approach to the problem a "band-aid approach."

"The very first thing we need to do is get everyone around the table and have a conversation about a long-term strategy for this," she said.

Gord Wyant said he wasn't convinced drainage is the cause based on engineering reports.

He, too, called for a science-based and collaborative fix, but added, "The approach can't be taken based on hysteria."

Wyant added that hydrology experts at the University of Saskatchewan could be of help.

Ken Cheveldayoff was next.

"Rather than what the next premier is going to publicly state, or what the opinion's going to be," a flood-focused cabinet committee should be formed, with room for representatives from the Water Security Agency, he said.

"This has to be raised from a ministerial priority to a provincial priority and there has to be discussions with the federal government as well," said Cheveldayoff.

Alanna Koch blamed the weather, not illegal drainage, but said drainage may have "perhaps pressured the situation."

She said if the government finds a way to ensure "responsible" water management across the province, it "needs to have the right resources available."

Court hearing coming up

The forum came ahead of next week's Court of Queen's Bench hearing in Regina about whether the Saskatchewan government should have ordered an environmental impact assessment of the Quill Lake Watershed Association's proposed 25-kilometre drainage channel leading to Last Mountain Lake.

The Pasqua First Nation, which owns land downstream of the Quill Lakes, says the government should have, and called for a judicial review of the decision.

Both groups will argue their sides in court, with a judge potentially calling for a halt to the project until the greater issue of whether the government erred is decided.

Kerry Holderness, the chair of the association, said Saturday the future of the multi-phase project depends on the outcome of the legal process.