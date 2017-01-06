Seven puppies dumped in the bitter cold on Wednesday were the third abandoned litter taken to the Prince Albert SPCA in the past two weeks.

The three-week-old pups were found in a cardboard box next to Highway 2 near Spruce Home, Sask., about 20 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

A driver stopped to pick them up after seeing one of their faces peeking out as she drove past.

Puppies could have had frostbite

Prince Albert SPCA manager Liana Maloney said the puppies wouldn't have survived more than a few hours longer in the biting cold.

One of seven puppies dumped in a cardboard box near Spruce Home, Sask., on Wednesday. (Submitted by Liana Maloney)

"They could have had frostbite, it could have been a lot more serious if that lady hadn't picked them up," said Maloney.

When they arrived at the SPCA, the puppies were warmed up, fed and sent to a foster home until they are old enough to stay at the shelter.

Maloney urged people with unwanted animals to contact the SPCA rather than dumping them on the side of the road.

"It's happening a lot and it's very, very dangerous," she said.

"We want people to call us and to ask for help."

'We try not to judge people'

The shelter has received so many animals it is currently full but Maloney said it could always find a way to house the puppies. The SPCA could also support the owners with food while it found a place for the animals.

She said there is always an alternative to dumping them.

"These are living animals," she said.

"We don't want people doing drastic things.

"We try not to judge people on what happens, people make decisions, but at the end of the day we want what's best for the animals."