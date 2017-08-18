The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is inviting citizens to give their comments on a proposed SaskPower rate increase.

Earlier this week, the Crown power utility asked the panel for a five per cent rate increase that would take effect March 1, 2018. That increase would raise power bills by an average of $6 for residential customers.

In January, SaskPower hiked its rates by 3.5 per cent.

The panel will hold a public meeting on the rate hike before making its decision. A date and location hasn't been decided on.

The rate review panel and the cabinet would both need to sign off on any increase.

Anyone who wants to make comments can call 1-877-368-7075 or email the rate review panel.

