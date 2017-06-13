A psychiatrist says the teenager responsible for one Canada's worst mass shootings did not suffer from a psychotic illness at the time of the offence.

In January 2016, the teenager stalked classroom to classroom in a school in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche, firing a shotgun. He shot and killed Adam Wood, 35, and teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, 21.

Earlier in the day, he had shot and killed teenage brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the community.

The second week of the shooter's sentencing hearing is currently underway in Meadow Lake, Sask., to determine whether he should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox says there is no doubt the crime committed by his client was horrific but this week's hearing must focus on deciding if he should be sentenced as an adult. (CBC)

Cognitive skills in normal range

Crown witness and psychiatrist Dr. Declan Quinn took the stand Tuesday morning to provide the court with an assessment of the youth.

He said he saw the shooter on four different occasions in Kilburn Hall — a youth custody facility in Saskatoon — in an attempt "to try and describe any existing psychiatric order he might have."

'I am as puzzled now as I was the first day I met him.' - Dr. Declan Quinn

Following the visits, Quinn was able to conclude that the teen's cognitive skills were in normal range.

He added that there's no signs that the teen suffered from anxiety disorders, clinical depression, psychosis, hallucinations or schizophrenia, but he did likely suffer from ADHD.

While the shooter did not rank high on the doctor's rating scales, he did "self-identify" as depressed and anxious. However, Quinn said this self-reporting does not make his own clinical diagnosis invalid in any way.

Psychiatrist 'puzzled' by shooter's actions

Quinn noted the youth's intense interest in previous school shootings during his testimony.

The night before the shooting, the teen looked up on his iPad "What does it feel like to kill someone."

The next day in school, he used his iPhone to search the names Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold — the two infamous shooters in the 1999 Columbine school shooting that left 15 dead (including the shooters) and injured 24.

These were details revealed in the first week of the court proceeding in Meadow Lake.

Quinn said this fascination could have been a contributing factor in the teen's deadly actions.

But in the end, the psychiatrist had no clear answer about why the shooter did what he did.

"I am as puzzled now as I was the first day I met him," he said.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the shootings — and can't be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act — pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

