The defence for Justin James Crowe, the man charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack on a wheelchair-bound man, is asking for a psychiatric assessment of their client.

Just after 7:30 a.m. CST on Sunday, Robert Carignan was in his motorized wheelchair, taking his beagle Molly for her daily walk along Spadina Crescent when he says he was dragged out of his wheelchair and attacked.

The 57-year-old was taken to hospital with a broken jaw, fractured skull and serious damage to his legs and arms.

Police were able to chase down the suspect and make the arrest.

Crowe, 25, is charged with attempted murder, uttering threats and breaching a court order. He appeared subdued during a video court appearance at Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.

Police were able to chase down an arrest a suspect in the assault of Carignan, resulting in an attempted murder charge for Crowe. (Google Maps)

While seeking a psychiatric assessment, his lawyer told the courtroom Crowe has displayed bizarre behaviour in the jail medical unit.

Crowe is scheduled to appear by video on Friday to see if an assessment will be done.

In May 2016, Crowe allegedly assaulted a man in Winnipeg after the man asked Crowe to stop smoking at a bus stop, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said.