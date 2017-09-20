Late season campers in Saskatchewan will be happy to learn that they'll be able to warm themselves by the fire once again.

With rainfall and cooler temperatures moving into most regions across the province, there are now no active fire bans on Saskatchewan's crown land.

But that doesn't mean the risk has gone away.

The Cypress Hills are very dry and so campfire restrictions are in place at the Interprovincial Park and the Cypress Lake Recreation Site.

Also, some municipal, regional and national parks may have their own bans in place, so it's worth checking before you commit to any given campground.