The University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine says the provincial government has restored $20 million in previously cut funding for the college.
The college announced the news in a post on its website Thursday.
Tony Vannelli, the university's provost vice-president academic, said the restoration is "critical to our ability to maintain the strong medical school that Saskatchewan deserves."
Comes after funding cuts
In March, the provincial government announced it would be cutting funding to the university by 5.6 per cent, or $18 million. The province also asked the university to move $20 million from its base grant to cover a funding shortfall at the College of Medicine.
The university had previously voiced worries that the cuts could put the College of Medicine's accreditation at risk. In 2015, the college was taken off probation by the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools.
