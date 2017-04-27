Hundreds of people from more than a dozen organizations rallied outside the Premier's Dinner venue in Saskatoon tonight, where Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is giving a keynote address.

Protesters outside the event showed their opposition to cuts outlined in the 2017-2018 provincial budget. They began converging on Ruth Street, around Prairieland Park, before 5 p.m. CST.

The Premier's Dinner — an event hosted by the ruling Saskatchewan Party — is taking place at the park's Hall A, with Wall scheduled to give a speech some time after 7.pm.

Drivers on Ruth Street found their cars blanketed by sign-waving protesters and organizers speaking through megaphones.

Beaucoup de bruit sur la rue Ruth: Klaxons et slogans scandés #Redl pic.twitter.com/ul0jdQCyq4 — @MarcABelanger

"Hey hey, ho ho, Brad Wall has got to go," chanted one protester.

"We think the cuts are unfair and they were done without consultation and we're not willing to accept them," said Cindy Hanson, a spokesperson for Stop the Cuts, one of the 12 organizations behind the rally.

STC cut slammed

Hanson cited the government's decision to wind down the Saskatchewan Transportation Company as a particularly hard-hitting cut.

"Saskatchewan has one of the highest rural populations in Canada. The cuts to STC will hit rural populations," she said.

To point out what they saw as a contrast between themselves and those attending tonight's dinner — where plates fetch a price of $250 — protesters feasted on hot dogs.

"Saskatchewan is one of the only provinces that has anything like cash for access," said Hanson. "We feel that's unfair when he's putting cuts on the people of Saskatchewan."

Cash-for-access events are when the public must pay to attend. Similar fundraising events held by the federal Liberals have been the source of recent ethical concern.

Some of the other groups involved with the protest included local community groups, Idle No More Saskatoon, Iskwewuk E-wichiwitochik, SaskForward, Save STC and various unions.