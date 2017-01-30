Premier Brad Wall spoke to reporters this afternoon after a horrific shooting at a Quebec City mosque and the immigration ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Six men were killed during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec) on Sunday night. Nineteen people were also wounded.

One man has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, vigils are being planned this week across the province to speak out against the shooting.

"It's just unspeakably horrific that this shooting has occurred, that lives have been lost," Wall said.

"We don't know the reasons why but I'm not sure that matters today. Today our thoughts and prayers are with all of those that were impacted by this, with the families of the victims and those who are fighting for their lives."

Wall on immigration

"I don't know when protectionist or anti-immigration sentiment became conservative because that's not my conservatism ... It's certainly not what has built this province," Wall said.

Wall said people are looking at what has worked in the past and what will work best to deliver a quality of life, regardless of political leaning.

"This province is built on immigration. Together with First Nations, we're built on immigrants," Wall said.

"Unless you're a First Nations [person] first of all, you better claim to be pretty interested in the interests of immigrants because you're just a few degrees removed from being one or you're one yourself," the premier added.

Wall said immigration has worked for Canada and the United States as countries. He added the immigration policy needs to be reasonable, balanced and economy-sensitive.

"Along with a positive immigration policy comes compassion with those groups who are fleeing something," he said referring to his own Mennonite heritage, as well as Ukrainian immigrants and the Holodomor.

Language barrier and employment

Wall said the language barrier is the biggest factor in "stubborn and persistent high unemployment" among refugees and immigrants in the province.

"We have well trained people who would otherwise be very employable except for the language barrier," he said, referring to IT technicians or mechanics among the refugee demographics.

English as a second language training, education supports, social assistance and healthcare will be needed, Wall said.

"For us, going into the budget year, it's about in the order of about $15 million that we think the federal government should be supporting us for," Wall said.

He noted in provinces where refugees are being taken in on a higher per capita basis, he feels they face the same challenges. Wall said he thinks premiers are expressing these concerns to the federal government and that the federal government is listening.

"We won't budget for it but I would say I'm optimistic," Wall said. "There will be some recognition that we need to go beyond that traditional calendar year."

A vigil will be held at Victoria Park in Regina at 6 p.m. CST Monday night. A gathering will also be happening at 6 p.m. Monday at Saskatoon's Market Square. There will also be another vigil at Saskatoon City Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.