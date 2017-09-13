The city of Prince Albert is feeling the strain of putting up wildfire evacuees.

Officials say about 2,800 people have fled forest fires and more than two-thirds of them are staying in Prince Albert, while just over 800 are in Saskatoon.

Deanna Valentine, provincial coordinator for Emergency Social Services, said Prince Albert is at capacity.

Valentine said people might be congregating there because they think it will soon be time to head home.

She also suggested it could be that evacuees from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation may have more friends and family in Prince Albert.

She's hoping some might consider moving to Saskatoon hotels to even out the burden.