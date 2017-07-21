A 13-year veteran police officer in Prince Albert, Sask., was charged this week with impaired driving in relation to an incident in March.

The Prince Albert Police Service says it got a call from a member of the public at around 1:45 a.m. CST on March 3 reporting an impaired driver.

It says the private vehicle and driver were not located at the time of the complaint.

A Prince Albert police officer who was off-duty at the time of the incident was eventually charged on July 17 with impaired driving.

Prince Albert police say the officer's name won't be released until after his first court appearance in August, as a matter of policy. The male officer is 35 years old.

He is on paid administrative leave while the case is before the courts.

The police say there will also be an internal investigation when the Criminal Code proceedings are over.