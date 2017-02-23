Police in Prince Albert are investigating after the body of a 46-year-old man was found in the city yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 15th Street E. just after 2:30 p.m. CST.

Police would like to speak to two people who found the body and left the scene before police arrived.

An autopsy will be conducted to find out how the man died.

The Criminal Investigation Division is working with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert Police.