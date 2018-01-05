The Prince Albert Police Service says it was not involved in the search for the support home resident found dead on a rural grid road 10 kilometres from the city on Dec. 27.

"Prince Albert Police Service have not been involved in this incident," said Sgt. Travis Willie via email. "We have not had any involvement with this file or been asked."

The Prince Albert RCMP detachment was called about the 59-year-old Indigenous man on Boxing Day afternoon.

The man was found dead the next morning. While foul play is not suspected, little else is known about what happened.

Support home not run by province

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health confirmed Friday that the support home the man lived at was not run by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The ministry has not decided yet whether a critical incident review is warranted, said ministry spokesperson Eric Eggertson.

The RCMP said its response to the call "may not have been sufficient" and has launched an internal review. The Saskatoon Police Service has also been asked to conduct an external investigation.

The man's name has not been released by the RCMP.