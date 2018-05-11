Prince Albert police searching for missing 4-year-old boy, last seen in park

Prince Albert police say officers are treating the disappearance of a four-year-old boy very seriously.

Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen Thursday in a park on the 900 block of Second Street E.

Ground searches did not locate the boy.

Sweetgrass Kennedy is three-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 45 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a light blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pajama pants.

While police are very concerned, they are not treating the boy's disapparance as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.