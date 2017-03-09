People in northern and north-central Saskatchewan should bundle up this morning.

Environment Canada has posted an extreme cold warning for much of the northern half of the province.

A wide area of the province, stretching from Meadow Lake through Prince Albert, Melfort and Nipawin is experiencing –40 windchills this morning.

An extreme cold weather warning is in place for much of north-central Saskatchewan this morning. (Environment Canada)

La Loche and the far north are also under the cold warning, although La Ronge, Beauval and Buffalo Narrows are not.

Winds are expected to die down this morning although they are expected to return later tonight.

People are asked to dress in layers and to be careful while working outside.