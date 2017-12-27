Johnny Bower grew up playing hockey on ponds in his hometown of Prince Albert, Sask., using crooked tree branches as sticks and mattresses for body protection against flying pucks.

And while Bower became a household name by winning four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the mayor of Prince Albert says Bower never forgot his humble beginnings learning to play in cold Saskatchewan winters.

"Hometown hero — that's what he was. He was was a local hometown hero. He was very proud of his roots; he was very proud of where he came from," said Mayor Greg Dionne.

Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne describes Johnny Bower as a 'hometown hero.' (CBC)

Bower, 93, was battling pneumonia before he died on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family.

Dionne says he met Bower and had dinner with him. Despite his fame, Dionne says Bower never lost sight of the important things in life.

"The word humble is the perfect word to describe him. He was very quiet. He wasn't outgoing, but he was very personable. He loved talking to kids and he was just a good person all the way around," he said.

City looks to honour hockey great

The Art Hauser Centre, Prince Albert's recently renamed arena, already pays tribute to Bower. The lobby of the arena is named after the hockey great.

But Dionne says there is talk of doing something more to pay tribute to one the greatest hockey players ever born in Prince Albert.

"At our next council meeting we'll have a moment of silence and discuss what our next step is to honour one of our hockey greats," Dionne said.

Bower already has a street named after him in Toronto.

Long road to the NHL

Originally named John Kiszkan, Bower was born the only boy of nine children on Nov. 8, 1924, and came of age during the Great Depression.

Bower was 15 when the Second World War broke out, but he lied about his age in order to enlist and was sent to serve in England, where he would spend the next four years.

He began his career with the Blackhawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League after the war.

In 1945 he was drafted into the AHL, when he was 21 years old.

In 1953 Bower got his shot at the NHL, joining the New York Rangers and playing all 70 games.

After being sent back to the down the minors, he was eventually picked up by the Maple Leafs in 1958.

There he became a household name, winning four Stanley Cups with the team.