A 17-year-old suspect will appear in Prince Albert provincial court Thursday, after an individual who was delivering flyers was struck twice with a machete Wednesday, police say.

Around 6 p.m., officers in Prince Albert were dispatched on multiple calls of a male with a machete running eastbound on 28th Street.

The youth victim told police he was approached by a male with a machete and three other suspects. The victim was struck twice before he escaped to a nearby business to call police.

The suspect was arrested by officers after fleeing on foot, and a machete was seized.

The teen is facing a number of assault and weapons-related charges, including aggravated assault, intent to steal personal property, intent to commit an offense with his face masked, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and resisting a peace officer.