New Prince Albert, Sask., library reading centre a tribute to a mother's love of reading

Growing up, Saturdays for Sharon Breadner's daughters meant trips to Prince Albert, Sask.'s, John M. Cuelenaere Public Library to stock up on books for the week.

"It all started with the little table that they had for the great big picture books for kids," Cara Stelmaschuk, one of Breadner's daughters, recalled.

"We would go there, spend time there, look through the picture books with Mom. And that's kinda what started the whole love of reading."

The table the family once read at is long gone, but is now being replaced with a new one in memory of Breadner, who died in 2016.

Sharon Breadner, pictured with her daughters Cara and Colleen, passed away in 2016. (Supplied by Cara Stelmaschuk)

Stelmaschuk said she and her sister, Colleen Breadner, were looking for a way to honour their mom and the effect her love of reading had on them.

When Stelmaschuk contacted the library, it was suggested that the children's reading centre be revived.

"We just thought, well that's perfect — that's exactly what we had in mind."

Stelmaschuk is quick to point out just how much of an effect her mother's love of reading had on her and her sister. Colleen is now a library school sciences technician in Meadow Lake, and Stelmaschuk has written a number of self-published books.

The new table for the reading centre has been custom built, and the dedication plaque includes the poem The Reading Mother by Strickland Gillilan.

The table is being unveiled on Saturday, just in time for Mother's Day.