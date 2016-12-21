A prisoner at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre has been recognized for his help in stopping another inmate's suicide attempt.

The director of the correctional centre sent a letter to Forrest Pelletier last month thanking him for his help.

"While we are sometimes quick to point out issues and negative behaviors of inmates, we also need to recognize the good things when they occur," Julien Hulet wrote.

In a letter released to the media, Pelletier wrote that he was being kept in a secure unit at the time.

"I was able to stop him, alert the guards and get his cell open so that they could get to him."

Hulet noted Pelletier "followed the expectations in locking up quickly," which Hulet said allowed staff to get to the inmate.

Pelletier wrote that the inmate was mentally ill, saying that "they shouldn't be putting people like that in places like this."

Pelletier has raised concerns about correctional institutions in the past, including lockup procedures and food quality at the Regina Correctional Centre.