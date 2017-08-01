A man rescued from a house fire in Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday turned out to also have been stabbed.

The house fire in the 800 block of 18th Street W. was discovered by a passerby at around 5 a.m. CST. The passerby pulled a 20-year-old man from the home.

Police were called to assist the fire department when the man pulled from the home was found to have been stabbed. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man nearby who they say was known to the victim. No charges have been laid yet.

The investigations into the fire and the stabbing continue.