Police in Prince Albert have released the identity of the city's first homicide victim of the year.

34-year-old Damian Ballantyne was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Police were called to a house of the 300 block of Ninth Street E. just after 1:20 a.m. CST to help paramedics who were already on the scene.

They found a man who wasn't moving. Eventually, Ballantyne succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police arrested two suspects who knew Ballantyne, but no charges have been laid.

The Prince Albert Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating.