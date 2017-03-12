Two Prince Albert, Sask., brothers dazzled the dragons — and people across the country — after their demonstration on last week's episode of Dragons' Den.

"Everybody's been fricken impressed," Donny Jackow told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend on Sunday.

Donny and his brother Dean presented their product, Braaamp, which they describe as a flat deck loading ramp that converts into a trailer in under two minutes with no tools required.

"Everybody that's loaded an ATV or a snowmobile by themselves knows it's a chore. It's dangerous and it's no fun. So everybody loves [the Braaamp]. They think it's great and they want one," Donny said.

The pair ended up making a deal with Jim Treliving and Michele Romanow, though the Jackows explained that the dragons will be more involved once the product is fully street legal and further developed.

Since Wednesday's episode aired, the brothers' phones have been ringing off the hook.

"I didn't really think it would go this wild," Dean said.

Along with manufacturing the Braaamp, the brothers run Dee-Jacks Custom Welding.

They say will continue running their welding business during the day, and focus their efforts on the Braaamp at night.

The name was inspired by the ramp portion of the apparatus and the sound a dirt bike makes when its engine is revved up. All together, it weighs around 91 kilograms.