Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take questions from Saskatchewan residents at a town hall meeting in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
Trudeau will lead a discussion at the Dubé Theatre at the University of Saskatchewan.
The visit is part of a wider tour in which the prime minister is holding town halls in Canadian communities.
A statement released by Regina-Wascana Liberal MP Ralph Goodale said it will be an opportunity for Trudeau to engage with Canadians in their home communities.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CST.
Tickets are available online but the government said having a ticket does not guarantee a spot inside the venue. Instead, there is an advanced sign in at 6 p.m.
The Dubé Theatre is located on 107 Wiggins Rd. in the Health Sciences E wing, room 1150.
